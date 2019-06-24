Officials: 63 arrests made across Louisiana in child exploitation crackdown

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, the attorney general's office and other law enforcement agencies announced the arrest of 63 people during a two-month initiative called "Operation Broken Heart."

According to AG Jeff Landry's office, the operation was executed to apprehend those who produce, distribute, receive, and possess child pornography; engage in online enticement of children for sexual purposes; engage in the sex trafficking of children; and travel across state lines or to foreign countries and sexually abuse children.

"Sexual exploitation of kids is gut-wrenching and involves unspeakable things that would shock the conscience of every one," said General Landry. "Operation Broken Heart sends a powerful message to predators across the country – law enforcement will find you and we will protect Louisiana's children."

A list of those arrested can be found below.

-Jeremy Clinton Richard (W/M, DOB 03/16/1979) – 1 count distribution, 65 counts possession

-Chandler Johnson (W/M, DOB 09/14/2000) – 40 counts possession

-Nery Wilfredo Lopez Alvarado (H/M, DOB 03/03/1985) – 1 count distribution

-James Cody Naquin (W/M, DOB 01/19/1998) – 4 counts possession

-Zachary J. Dusang (W/M, DOB 04/28/1991) – 3 counts possession

-Josiah Z. Chambers (B/M, DOB 08/05/1999) – 500 counts possession

-Scott Charles Gaskill (W/M, DOB 11/24/1970) – 6 counts possession

-Joseph Powell Boatman (W/M, DOB 06/03/1993) – fugitive from State of Texas for online solicitation of a minor

-Daniel Joseph Looper (W/M, DOB 07/15/1951) – 100 counts possession

-Adrian Danos (W/M, DOB 11/30/1999) – 53 counts possession

-Miguel Angel Fiallos Martinez (H/M, DOB 01/05/1975) – 300 counts possession

-Brian Pool (W/M, DOB 10/23/1977) – 96 counts possession, 2 counts obstruction of justice

-Mark Williamson (W/M, DOB 12/04/1952) – 8 counts possession

-Jonathan Arthur Moyer (W/M, DOB 07/06/1977) – 10 counts distribution

-Ezra Paul West (W/M, DOB 05/10/1997) – 220 counts possession

-Daniel F. Hardy II (W/M, DOB 04/22/1985) – 500 counts possession

-Isiah Blanchard (B/M, DOB 10/10/1997) – indecent behavior with juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor

-Byron Curtis Smith (W/M, DOB 01/21/1984) – 100 counts possession

-Christopher Chambers (W/M, DOB 07/14/1978) – 9 counts possession

-Brian David Lbemoine (W/M, DOB 04/14/1981) – 500 counts distribution

-Paul Thompson (W/M, DOB 12/14/1971) – 10 counts possession

-David Wayne Oneal (W/M, DOB 11/30/1988) – 19 counts possession

-Derek Naquin (W/M, DOB 06/30/2000) – 47 counts possession

-Duane David Reicks (W/M, DOB 11/28/1977) – 2 counts possession

-Jennings “Jay” Bernard III (W/M, DOB 06/13/1978) – 5 counts possession

-Michael Ryan Heape (W/M, DOB 09/15/1999) – 25 counts possession

-Terry Scott Cepowski (W/M, DOB 09/02/1960) – 5 counts possession

-Christopher Istre (W/M, DOB 03/20/1982) – 6 counts possession

-Caleb Hickman (W/M, DOB 03/20/1995) – 50 counts possession

-Jack Vincent Jameson (W/M, DOB 12/11/1988) – 170 counts possession

-Travis Shane Ryan (W/M, DOB 08/08/1975) – 5 counts possession, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer aided solicitation of a minor

-Jessie Comeaux (W/M, DOB 07/04/1982) – 5 counts possession

-Jared Tyler Olivier (W/M, DOB 12/22/1995) – 25 counts possession

-Kenny Ray Leday (B/M, DOB 12/29/1981) – 5 counts possession

-Bonnie Magnon (W/F, DOB 12/15/1967) – 10 counts possession, 3 counts distribution

-Roy Mouton (W/M, DOB 05/17/1977) – 3 counts distribution

-Chad Edward Lassalle (W/M, 09/23/1974) – 3 counts possession

-Mark Evans (W/M, 10/02/1960) – 3 counts possession

-Jimmy Lee Jackson (W/M, 09/17/1978) – 6 counts possession

-Roy Lee Mclean (W/M, DOB 10/24/1966) – 1 count possession

-Patrick J. Manuel (W/M, DOB 05/23/1977) – 6 counts possession

-Johnny Schalk (W/M, DOB 06/21/1966) – 50 counts possession, 2 counts sexual abuse of an animal

-Jalen Anthony Walker (B/M, DOB 04/08/1992) – 2 counts felony carnal knowledge of juvenile, indecent behavior with juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor