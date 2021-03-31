Officials: 6-month-old thrown into Rio Grande river, rescued by Texas rangers

Photo: Texas DPS

ROMA, Texas - Law enforcement along the U.S.-Mexico border rescued a baby they say was tossed into the Rio Grande river by smugglers.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the incident Tuesday, saying it happened March 16 in Roma, Texas.

The department said the 6-month-old girl was thrown from a raft after smugglers assaulted her mother in Mexico. The baby's mother reportedly suffered a broken leg in the attack.

No other details about the child's conditions were immediately available.

The Department of Public Safety said its Texas Rangers Division carried out the rescue.