Officials: 58-year-old man drowns in Biloxi as Zeta blows through Mississippi

According to local officials, a 58-year-old man who drowned during Hurricane Zeta, and was found on the Broadwater Marina (pictured above), a popular fishing spot that’s been abandoned before Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officials say a man drowned in Biloxi, Mississippi, after getting trapped in rising ocean water pushed ashore by Zeta.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 58-year-old Leslie Richardson was at an old marina with another man Wednesday evening when the Gulf began to rise.

Switzer says Richardson called 911 and told a dispatcher the car was beginning to float so he and the other man were going to try to wade or swim to safety. The two made it as far as a tree and hung for safety as the wind and water raged. A military-style rescue truck wasn’t able to get through the floodwaters and Switzer says Richardson’s strength finally “just gave out.”

A person on a balcony at a nearby hotel spotted Richardson’s body floating in the flooded beachfront highway about two hours later and authorities were able to recover it once the weather calmed a little. Richardson’s acquaintance wasn’t badly injured.

It’s the third death that’s being blamed on Zeta as the storm races across the South after coming ashore in Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane.