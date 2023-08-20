Officials: 4 men four 14-year-old girl into prostitution

TRENTON, N.J. - Three men from New Jersey and another from South Carolina have been indicted on human trafficking charges involving a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly forced into prostitution.



Acting New Jersey Attorney General John Hoffman says Michael McLeod, David Powell Jr. and Tyree Jeter, all of Jersey City, and Demetrius James Hayward, of Summerville, South Carolina, also face conspiracy, child endangerment and numerous other counts.



Authorities say McLeod led the operation, using threats and violence to force the 14-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman to work as prostitutes. Hoffman says they each had sex with up to 10 men per day, with all the money going to McLeod.



Telephone numbers for the four men could not be located Sunday.