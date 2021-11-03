Officials: 3 charged in sex trafficking of Louisiana child

Photo: American Press

VERNON PARISH, La. (AP) — Three eastern Louisiana residents have been charged with human trafficking and rape in connection with the alleged sex trafficking of a child over the span of four years, according to authorities.

Everett West, 41, Dina Guidry, 56, and Bobby Tisdale, 38, were arrested and charged Monday after Vernon Parish authorities conducted a months-long investigation into the sexual abuse accusations.

According to Sheriff Sam Craft, the victim spoke with detectives, Department of Children and Family Services workers and a pediatric physician and told them the abuse had happened numerous times from when she was 8 to 11. Craft said the victim also indicated the suspects engaged “in the rampant use” of illegal narcotics within the home, according to KPLC-TV.

Detectives believe that the suspects provided sexual contact with the child to other individuals in exchange for money or drugs. According to Craft, the victim told investigators that Guidry was present on numerous occasions while she was being assaulted. Statements obtained by detectives from other adults also indicated that Tisdale had offered the child to them.

Three children were living in the home at the time, and the girl reported instances of physical abuse against herself and the other children. Craft said all of the children had been removed from the home by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and relocated to a safe environment.

The investigation remains ongoing, Craft said.

“The investigation into the systemic abuse of this child is ongoing and additional arrests are expected. The safety and well-being of our young citizens is of the utmost importance. We will continue to diligently investigate, arrest, and seek prosecution for those responsible for these types of reprehensible crimes,” Craft said.