Officials: 25 bodies found after California boat fire
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Coast Guard says 25 people have been located and nine remain unaccounted for following a boat fire off the Southern California coast.
Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll says Monday night authorities have recovered 20 bodies and discovered five more. Those five cannot be recovered due to unsafe conditions under the Conception, a dive ship that had been on a three-day scuba diving excursion to the Channel Islands.
Four bodies had been recovered Monday morning and 16 others were recovered later in the day. Kroll says authorities will continue to search overnight for the nine remaining people. Officials said there were five surviving crew members.
