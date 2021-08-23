91°
Latest Weather Blog
Official: Trump brief on potentially compromising report
Trending News
WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump is calling it a political witch hunt. When top intelligence officials met last week with Trump, they told him about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him. That's according to a U.S. official who asked to remain anonymous.
Shortly after news reports were published about the briefing, Trump tweeted: "FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!"
A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin is denying the allegations, saying reports of such information are "complete fabrication and utter nonsense."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Over 7,000 new students head to LSU as Fall classes begin
-
LSU Student Body President, Javin Bowman on start of Fall semester amid...
-
News 2 Geaux: State Gaming Board begins accepting casino applications Monday
-
LSU students flocked to COVID testing sites ahead of first day of...
-
FDA likely to grant Pfizer full-approval of COVID vaccine very soon