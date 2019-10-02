94°
Latest Weather Blog
Official says 13 aboard vintage plane that crashed
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) - The first selectman of Windsor Locks says 13 people were aboard a vintage WWII plane that crashed at Bradley International Airport.
Chris Kervick confirmed the figure to WFSB-TV.
Kervick also says the plane crashed Wednesday morning into a building near the portion of the airport where de-icing occurs.
The Associated Press has left messages seeking comment with Kervick.
Flight records from FlightAware shows the plane crashed about five minutes after it took off. The data shows the plane had traveled about 8 miles (13 kilometers) and reached an altitude of 800 feet (244 meters).
A spokesman for Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said the Democrat was heading to the plane crash scene. Blumenthal is calling for the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash as soon as possible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At least 6 taken to hospital after vintage plane crashes in Connecticut
-
Ascension's take on The Breakfast Club
-
Louisiana factory suddenly lays off 376 employees, files for bankruptcy
-
Private BR school cancels remaining classes this week due to flu concerns
-
Nearly nine months later, still few leads in woman's mysterious killing
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese