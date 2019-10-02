Official says 13 aboard vintage plane that crashed

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) - The first selectman of Windsor Locks says 13 people were aboard a vintage WWII plane that crashed at Bradley International Airport.

Chris Kervick confirmed the figure to WFSB-TV.

Kervick also says the plane crashed Wednesday morning into a building near the portion of the airport where de-icing occurs.

The Associated Press has left messages seeking comment with Kervick.

Flight records from FlightAware shows the plane crashed about five minutes after it took off. The data shows the plane had traveled about 8 miles (13 kilometers) and reached an altitude of 800 feet (244 meters).

A spokesman for Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said the Democrat was heading to the plane crash scene. Blumenthal is calling for the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash as soon as possible.