89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Official Bengals shop loaded with Joe Burrow gear as NFL allows more facilities to reopen

2 hours 25 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 June 02, 2020 12:50 PM June 02, 2020 in News
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

CINCINNATI - Bengals fans will have a huge spread of Joe Burrow gear to choose from when the teams reopens its officials shop Wednesday.

Photos shared by an ESPN reporter shows the back wall of the Bengals Pro Shop lined with nothing but #9 gear, including jerseys and pendants.

The NFL is finally allowing teams to reopen shops, ticket offices and other fan-facing facilities in a limited capacity this week as the league faces a stifled offseason because of the pandemic.

Burrow was selected first overall by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the LSU stand-out has become a beacon of hope for the franchise and its fans ahead of the regular season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days