Official Bengals shop loaded with Joe Burrow gear as NFL allows more facilities to reopen

CINCINNATI - Bengals fans will have a huge spread of Joe Burrow gear to choose from when the teams reopens its officials shop Wednesday.

Photos shared by an ESPN reporter shows the back wall of the Bengals Pro Shop lined with nothing but #9 gear, including jerseys and pendants.

When the Bengals' pro shop reopens tomorrow, they will have plenty of Joe Burrow gear for sale. pic.twitter.com/x3A3sENFSh — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) June 2, 2020

The NFL is finally allowing teams to reopen shops, ticket offices and other fan-facing facilities in a limited capacity this week as the league faces a stifled offseason because of the pandemic.

Burrow was selected first overall by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the LSU stand-out has become a beacon of hope for the franchise and its fans ahead of the regular season.