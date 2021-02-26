83°
OFFICIAL: Baton Rouge registers first 80 temperature of 2021

38 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, February 26 2021 Feb 26, 2021 February 26, 2021 2:23 PM February 26, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

For the first time in 2021, the thermometer at Baton Rouge Metro Airport reached (and surpassed) 80 degrees. According to the Automated Surface Observation Station (ASOS), the gauge clicked up to 81 degrees at 12:53pm and continued climbing into the afternoon. With data going back to 1930, the average first such high has occurred around February 11. More warmth is in store for the upcoming weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

