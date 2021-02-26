83°
Latest Weather Blog
OFFICIAL: Baton Rouge registers first 80 temperature of 2021
For the first time in 2021, the thermometer at Baton Rouge Metro Airport reached (and surpassed) 80 degrees. According to the Automated Surface Observation Station (ASOS), the gauge clicked up to 81 degrees at 12:53pm and continued climbing into the afternoon. With data going back to 1930, the average first such high has occurred around February 11. More warmth is in store for the upcoming weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Doorbell camera captures theft of delivery driver's vehicle
-
Dennis Perkins, accused of child molestation and related charges, to appear in...
-
Free COVID-19 vaccinations available to North Baton Rouge residents Friday, Saturday
-
Biden administration carries out first military action with US airstrike in Syria
-
If approved, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Louisiana next...