Official audit of Louisiana Lottery Corporation reveals recent increase in sales
BATON ROUGE - A recent audit of the Louisiana Lottery Corporation by the office of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor revealed that for fiscal year 2021, the Lottery Corporation had total sales of $625 million, which was $115.8 million more than in fiscal year 2020.
The Corporation’s total operating expenses of $417.6 million were an increase of $84.5 million over fiscal year 2020.
The Corporation’s net position as of June 30, 2021, was $12.5 million, a decrease of approximately $276,000 from June 30, 2020.
The Corporation transferred about $207.5 million to the State Treasury in fiscal year 2021, $28.3 million more than in fiscal 2020.
Click here to view the full report.
