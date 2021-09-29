72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Official audit of Louisiana Lottery Corporation reveals recent increase in sales

22 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, September 29 2021 Sep 29, 2021 September 29, 2021 3:30 AM September 29, 2021 in News
Source: Louisiana Legislative Auditor
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A recent audit of the Louisiana Lottery Corporation by the office of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor revealed that for fiscal year 2021, the Lottery Corporation had total sales of $625 million, which was $115.8 million more than in fiscal year 2020.

The Corporation’s total operating expenses of $417.6 million were an increase of $84.5 million over fiscal year 2020.

The Corporation’s net position as of June 30, 2021, was $12.5 million, a decrease of approximately $276,000 from June 30, 2020.

The Corporation transferred about $207.5 million to the State Treasury in fiscal year 2021, $28.3 million more than in fiscal 2020.

Trending News

Click here to view the full report. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days