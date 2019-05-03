84°
Official: 14-year-old student arrested, accused of setting fire in Tara High bathroom
BATON ROUGE - A student has been arrested for starting a fire at a Baton Rouge high school Friday, authorities said.
The fire was reported around 9:50 a.m. in the boy's bathroom at Tara High School. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the school resource officer was notified about the flames coming from a trash can, but the flames did not spread further.
A BRFD investigator determined the fire was intentionally set. Video surveillance at the school apparently showed the student, a 14-year-old male, entering the restroom and exiting just before the fire was discovered.
Authorities say the student was placed into custody and charged with one count of arson. The name of the student wasn't provided.
