Offices closing due to the inclement weather

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Due to the threat of potentially dangerous wintry weather conditions, Baton Rouge City Court will be closed tomorrow, Monday, February 15, 2021.

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment today declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of subfreezing temperatures which are expected to impact the parish, coupled with forecasted precipitation which may include freezing rain, sleet, or snow.

President Cointment also ordered all Parish offices and buildings closed to all non-essential parish employees on Monday February 15.

“I take this action to ensure the health, safety, and welfare our employees and citizens,” said President Cointment in his order. He urged people to stay home if possible, and to avoid driving or being on the streets as much as possible. “Please monitor the DOTD, State Police, and Ascension Sheriff’s websites and Facebook pages for road and bridge closures,” he added.