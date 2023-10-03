76°
Latest Weather Blog
Officers searching for pair who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars in retail from Old Navy
GONZALES - Officers are looking for a pair who allegedly stole almost $250 in clothing from Old Navy on Monday.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, the two left the store shortly before noon on Monday with just under $250 in clothing and other merchandise. They are believed to be driving in a blue Honda Civic.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GPD at (225) 647-9540.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community leaders hosting event to stress the importance of getting out and...
-
La. congresswoman proposing federal bill to better help farmers and ranchers through...
-
DOTD starts series of road closures tied to I-10 widening project
-
Woman was struck by hit-and-run driver, then run over by police officer...
-
Potential settlement in clemency fight could keep most prisoners on death row