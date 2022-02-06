47°
Officers searching for New Orleans man last seen Feb. 3

By: Logan Cullop
NEW ORLEANS - Police officers are asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing for three days.

According to WWL, the NOPD is looking for 30-year-old Irvin Osborne, who was last seen Feb. 3 on Poydras Street. Officers said Osborne did not show up to work that day or the following.

Family told NOPD they have not been in contact with Osborne since Jan. 30.

Anyone with information on Osborne's whereabouts should contact (504) 658-6080.

