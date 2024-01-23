62°
Officers searching for masked burglar targeting homes on Brightside, River Road

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching for the identity of a masked burglar who has allegedly broke into multiple homes in the Brightside and River Road areas. 

Officers did not say what the person has stolen or how many homes they have broken into. 

Anyone with information about the suspect can call (225) 389-2000. 

