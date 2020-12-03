Officers placed on leave over encounter with LSU's Koy Moore back at work

BATON ROUGE - Three police officers placed on administrative leave after an LSU football player alleged he was harassed are now back on duty in a limited capacity.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed Thursday the officers were back working "restrictive duty" as the department completes its investigation into the incident. A spokesperson explained the officers do not have their patrol cars and are working desk duty at various districts.

Koy Moore, a freshman wide receiver for the LSU football team, made a post on social media Nov. 8 claiming that a group of officers stopped and searched him for a gun and drugs he did not have and drew their weapons on him. Moore said he was eventually let go after telling officers he was an LSU student-athlete.

The department suspended the three officers involved amid swelling outrage on social media, saying it was conducting an internal investigation into the matter. BRPD has refused requests to release police video from the incident.

Attorneys representing Moore have joined in calling for the department to release video from the incident. Though the video still has not been released publicly, an attorney with the Baton Rouge Police Union released a statement last month claiming that it would "vindicate" the officers involved.