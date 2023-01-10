Officers make multiple arrests after drug bust off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested after fleeing from a home when police attempted to investigate the location Monday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers tried to confront people at a residence on Cadillac Street off Plank Road due to suspicions of illegal activity stemming from an investigation.

As officers tried to make contact with the people inside, "several" individuals started to run out of the house and attempted to flee in multiple directions. Officers made "numerous" arrests and recovered several guns and drugs from the home.

This is a developing story.