Officers looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday morning

Tuesday, June 21 2022
BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for a woman with dementia who was last seen Tuesday morning. 

Baton Rouge police officers said 65-year-old Marilyn Williams was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the 2900 clock of Cononicus Street. 

Williams was wearing a grey shirt, blue scrubs and Saints slippers. She is 4'10''. 

Anyone with information on William's whereabouts should contact (225) 344-4867. 

