Officers looking for missing Hammond woman last seen Wednesday night
HAMMOND - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing disabled woman last seen Wednesday night.
Tracine Weston, 61, was last seen Nov. 2 at around 6 p.m. at Chappapeela Sports Park in Hammond. She was last wearing a long-sleeved blue denim dress that tied around with waist and white shoes, according to the Hammond Police Department.
Officers say she is approximately 5'2" and 180 pounds. She has short brown hair and a medium build. She was reportedly last heard from while she was watching a game at the park with her mother.
Weston recently suffered a stroke, which makes it difficult for her to speak, according to officers. She is believed to be traveling on foot.
Anyone with information on Tracine Weston is encouraged to call the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5701.
