Officers looking for man who let dog loose before stealing car

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are looking for a man who let a dog out of a parked car before stealing the vehicle.

Video shared by the Denham Springs Police Department shows a man walking up to a car parked at Adam's Smoke Shop on Florida Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Footage shows the man opening the drivers side door, taking the collar off of a dog before letting it free and driving away in the vehicle.

Officers said the car is a tan Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information should call (225) 665-6106.