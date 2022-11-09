61°
Officers looking for man who let dog loose before stealing car

Wednesday, November 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are looking for a man who let a dog out of a parked car before stealing the vehicle. 

Video shared by the Denham Springs Police Department shows a man walking up to a car parked at Adam's Smoke Shop on Florida Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

Footage shows the man opening the drivers side door, taking the collar off of a dog before letting it free and driving away in the vehicle. 

Officers said the car is a tan Toyota Corolla. 

Anyone with information should call (225) 665-6106. 

