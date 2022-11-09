61°
Latest Weather Blog
Officers looking for man who let dog loose before stealing car
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are looking for a man who let a dog out of a parked car before stealing the vehicle.
Video shared by the Denham Springs Police Department shows a man walking up to a car parked at Adam's Smoke Shop on Florida Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Footage shows the man opening the drivers side door, taking the collar off of a dog before letting it free and driving away in the vehicle.
Officers said the car is a tan Toyota Corolla.
Trending News
Anyone with information should call (225) 665-6106.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council removes item to discuss firing Parish Attorney Andy Dotson
-
Officers looking for man who let dog loose before stealing car
-
Keep Tiger Town Beautiful teams up with US Army to clean up...
-
24-building condo development, lakefront promenade planned for Spanish Town
-
Controversial school board member quits race, then rejoins after forcing surprise runoff...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
-
Saints vs. Ravens loss
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...