Officers looking for man who abandoned dog in Denham Springs parking lot

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are looking for a man who let a dog out of a parked car before driving away.

Footage from the Denham Springs Police Department shows the man opening the driver's side door, taking the collar off of the dog before letting it free and driving away.

Officers said the car is a tan Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information should call (225) 665-5106.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the man in the video stole the car. The man reportedly arrived in the vehicle, entered the store, came back, and then let the dog loose before driving away in the same car.