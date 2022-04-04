Officers investigating body found along Glen Oaks Drive

78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, April 04 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a body found along Glen Oaks Drive late Monday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the body was found inside a vehicle the 5100 block of Glen Oaks Drive around 11:25 a.m.

No more information is immediately available. This is a developing story. 

