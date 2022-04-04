78°
Officers investigating body found along Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a body found along Glen Oaks Drive late Monday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the body was found inside a vehicle the 5100 block of Glen Oaks Drive around 11:25 a.m.
No more information is immediately available. This is a developing story.
