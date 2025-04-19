85°
Officers, Easter Bunny hand out premade baskets to kids at Central Police station
CENTRAL — Central Police and the Easter Bunny handed out dozens of Easter baskets to local kids Saturday.
Parents were able to bring their little ones to pick up premade baskets from the Easter Bunny at the police station from noon to 2 p.m.
"CPD officers and the Easter Bunny quickly found themselves out of Easter Baskets about an hour into today's operation," police said.
The baskets were made by gender and age group, with different goodies in each one depending on who it's for.
