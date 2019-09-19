76°
Officers crash into each other while responding to shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Police say two officers overheard a shots fired call and were responding to the scene when they crashed their cruisers into each other.
Shreveport Police Officer Christina Curtis tells news outlets that the officers were hospitalized for serious injuries sustained in the Wednesday crash. Curtis says the shooting victim had been repeatedly shot while outside a residential area and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The details surrounding the shooting are unclear.
Photos of the crash scene show a damaged police sedan and SUV. The sedan is seen with its hood nearly torn off, its windshield shattered and it driver's side door crumpled. The SUV appears to have suffered less damage.
