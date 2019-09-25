Officers called to break up teens, end up joining basketball game instead

POMPTON LAKES, NJ - A group of teens playing a nighttime basketball game in New Jersey didn't have the police encounter they expected when a squad car showed up.

Officers were summoned to the area after receiving a complaint. A caller near Pompton's Lakeside School phoned police to report that a group of juveniles were drinking and being loud, according to authorities.

But when officers arrived at the scene, all they found was a group of teens playing a friendly pick-up game. So the officers, Sergeant Ruffo and Patrol Officers Bartlett and Logreco, split up and joined the game.

"Just another reason to love and respect this department," said a commenter on the department's Facebook page, where the officers posted video of the game.

The police department reported that Team Logreco won the game over Team Ruffo, 5-4.