84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officers called to break up teens, end up joining basketball game instead

38 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 September 25, 2019 10:45 AM September 25, 2019 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

POMPTON LAKES, NJ - A group of teens playing a nighttime basketball game in New Jersey didn't have the police encounter they expected when a squad car showed up.

Officers were summoned to the area after receiving a complaint. A caller near Pompton's Lakeside School phoned police to report that a group of juveniles were drinking and being loud, according to authorities.

But when officers arrived at the scene, all they found was a group of teens playing a friendly pick-up game. So the officers, Sergeant Ruffo and Patrol Officers Bartlett and Logreco, split up and joined the game.

"Just another reason to love and respect this department," said a commenter on the department's Facebook page, where the officers posted video of the game.

The police department reported that Team Logreco won the game over Team Ruffo, 5-4.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days