Latest Weather Blog
Officers called to break up teens, end up joining basketball game instead
POMPTON LAKES, NJ - A group of teens playing a nighttime basketball game in New Jersey didn't have the police encounter they expected when a squad car showed up.
Officers were summoned to the area after receiving a complaint. A caller near Pompton's Lakeside School phoned police to report that a group of juveniles were drinking and being loud, according to authorities.
But when officers arrived at the scene, all they found was a group of teens playing a friendly pick-up game. So the officers, Sergeant Ruffo and Patrol Officers Bartlett and Logreco, split up and joined the game.
"Just another reason to love and respect this department," said a commenter on the department's Facebook page, where the officers posted video of the game.
The police department reported that Team Logreco won the game over Team Ruffo, 5-4.
