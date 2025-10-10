Woman accused of trafficking 15-year old girl across southeast Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly trafficked a 15-year-old girl across southeast Louisiana with the help of her boyfriend in New Orleans.

Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel off of Sherwood Forest Boulevard just after 7 p.m. It was there that the 15-year-old told police she was being sex trafficked by the women living with her, according to police records. The girl said she was brought to Baton Rouge to "make money" from the upcoming Southern University Homecoming.

Police arrested Timara Courtney, 22, who originally claimed that she barely knew the girl. Courtney told police that they originally met in New Orleans with friends, and were only living together in Baton Rouge because the girl offered to keep her company.

She later told police that the two were involved in sex work and were funded by Courtney's boyfriend, who lives in New Orleans. Courtney took over the teen's living expenses with money her boyfriend gave her. He allegedly told Courtney that if the girl is asking for money, she needs to "be helping [them] make money."

The teen also mentioned to police that she wasn't allowed access to a phone to contact family, and was given drugs like weed and meth.

Police believed the 15-year-old was trafficked in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and even out of state.

Courtney was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for human trafficking.