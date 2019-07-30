86°
Latest Weather Blog
Officer trying to rescue kitten finds a bobcat instead
STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire police officer says the kitten he was trying to pick up in a parking lot turned out to be a bobcat, which then jumped onto the roof of a Burger King.
Stratham Officer Matt Callahan tells Seacoastonline.com he was on patrol Saturday and saw the "kitten" run under a car. It eventually climbed a tree near the restaurant.
Once Callahan realized he was dealing with a young bobcat, he called state Fish and Game officers.
He also stood in the drive-thru line to alert customers in case the bobcat decided to come down, but it climbed onto the roof and took a catnap.
Callahan says he and the conservation officer climbed up and put the bobcat in a crate. The bobcat was released at a wildlife refuge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Watch: Sneaky lion plays with children at New Orleans zoo
-
Officials to hold meetings addressing Louisiana Civil Rights Trail
-
LSU says policy of athletics giving money to university is being 'reevaluated'
-
15 months of Social Security benefits appear in bank account by error
-
Deputy made daring save 175 feet above the river as pregnant woman...