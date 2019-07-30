86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officer trying to rescue kitten finds a bobcat instead

2 hours 37 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 July 30, 2019 2:48 PM July 30, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Stratham Police Department
STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire police officer says the kitten he was trying to pick up in a parking lot turned out to be a bobcat, which then jumped onto the roof of a Burger King.
  
Stratham Officer Matt Callahan tells Seacoastonline.com he was on patrol Saturday and saw the "kitten" run under a car. It eventually climbed a tree near the restaurant.
  
Once Callahan realized he was dealing with a young bobcat, he called state Fish and Game officers.
  
He also stood in the drive-thru line to alert customers in case the bobcat decided to come down, but it climbed onto the roof and took a catnap.
  
Callahan says he and the conservation officer climbed up and put the bobcat in a crate. The bobcat was released at a wildlife refuge.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days