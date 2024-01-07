41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officer that tackled former tennis star should be fired, says Blake

8 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, September 12 2015 Sep 12, 2015 September 12, 2015 12:57 PM September 12, 2015 in News
By: Associated Press

Trending News

NEW YORK - The former tennis star who was tackled during a mistaken arrest by a New York City police officer says the officer involved should lose his job.

James Blake told The Associated Press on Saturday that Officer James Frascatore's history of excessive-force complaints means he shouldn't "ever have a badge or a gun again."

Frascatore has been named in several civil lawsuits over excessive force and has been the subject of multiple civilian complaints.

Surveillance video of Blake's arrest Wednesday outside a Manhattan hotel shows Frascatore charge at Blake, grab him by the arm and roughly take him to the ground.

Frascatore has been placed on desk duty. Messages left at a number listed for him and with his police union weren't immediately returned.

The mayor and police commissioner have apologized to Blake.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days