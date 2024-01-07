Officer that tackled former tennis star should be fired, says Blake

NEW YORK - The former tennis star who was tackled during a mistaken arrest by a New York City police officer says the officer involved should lose his job.



James Blake told The Associated Press on Saturday that Officer James Frascatore's history of excessive-force complaints means he shouldn't "ever have a badge or a gun again."



Frascatore has been named in several civil lawsuits over excessive force and has been the subject of multiple civilian complaints.



Surveillance video of Blake's arrest Wednesday outside a Manhattan hotel shows Frascatore charge at Blake, grab him by the arm and roughly take him to the ground.



Frascatore has been placed on desk duty. Messages left at a number listed for him and with his police union weren't immediately returned.



The mayor and police commissioner have apologized to Blake.