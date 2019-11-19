59°
Officer taken to hospital following Monday afternoon car crash

Tuesday, November 19 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @GarbageManWill/Twitter

CENTRAL - A Baton Rouge Police Officer was injured following a car accident at Hooper and Joor Road in Central. 

The crash occurred Monday afternoon, and led to the officer being taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

Officials with Central Police Department say the collision was the result of a driver turning in front of the police officer's unit.

The other driver was ticketed. 

