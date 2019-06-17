Officer, suspects injured in New Orleans morning shooting

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say an officer with the New Orleans Police Department and two suspects were injured in a shooting Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Prytania Street just after 6 a.m., WWL-TV reports. An officer was shot in the left shoulder and a suspect was also wounded. Authorities say the officer and one of the suspects were in stable condition. A second suspect was captured a short time after the shooting. The New Orleans Advocate reports that the man was injured "in some manner."

According to Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, officers were responding to an armed robbery in progress and encountered two armed suspects. Three officers exchanged gunfire with the suspects and one officer was shot injured.

Ferguson said the shooting was being investigated by the Force Investigation Team and that federal monitors were also called.