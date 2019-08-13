Latest Weather Blog
Officer, suspect killed in California shootout
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they don't know why a man whose truck was being impounded suddenly grabbed a rifle and opened fire, killing a California Highway Patrol officer and wounding two others before he was killed.
Other drivers ran for cover and two people were slightly injured as dozens of bullets flew Monday just off a freeway in Riverside, east of Los Angeles.
Authorities say a CHP officer was doing paperwork to impound the pickup truck when the driver reached in, grabbed a rifle and fatally wounded the officer, identified as 33-year-old Andre Moye, Jr. Two other CHP officers were wounded, one critically.
His father tells KABC-TV that the gunman was his son, 49-year-old Aaron Luther of Beaumont. He says he doesn't know what the felon was doing with a gun.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds show up to discuss drainage issues in Walker
-
Livingston Parish schools handing out water on afternoon bus rides amid heat...
-
Police investigating after body found on Laurel Street
-
Deputies investigate Zachary naked home invasion, one person shot
-
Livingston and Ascension volunteers join forces to clean up the Amite River