88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officer slammed for social media video venting about McDonald's, nicknamed 'Officer Karen'

1 hour 40 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 June 17, 2020 4:49 PM June 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

GEORGIA- An officer in Georgia is being mocked on social media and labeled 'Officer Karen' after a video of her McDonald's drive-thru breakdown went viral.

Stacey Talbert posted a Facebook Live video Tuesday morning venting about the wait for her drive-thru order.

In the video, the officer explains her order and experience, stating that she ordered an English McMuffin meal and a coffee via McDonald's mobile app before she arrived at the restaurant. When the order was not ready, she says she was asked to pull up and wait for an unspecified length of time.

When the order finally arrived, only the coffee was delivered, the officer said. She went on to say that her English McMuffin meal was missing from her order, but told the employee not to worry about the rest as she was "too nervous to take it"

"I told her, I said, don't bother with the food because right now, I'm too nervous to take it," Stacey said. "Right now I'm too nervous to take food from McDonald's because I can't see it being made."

Talbert held back tears, saying, "It doesn't matter how many hours I've been up, it doesn't matter what I've done for anyone. Right now, I'm too nervous to take a meal from McDonald's because I can't see it being made."

“Please just give us a break. I don’t know how much more I can take,” she added.

Just over three minutes long, the clip was shared on thousands of different accounts on several social media platforms with mixed reactions.

The video was posted just days after three officers fell ill from Shake Shack milkshakes in New York. The shakes had traces of cleaning supplies in them, which NOPD says was an accident and came from the sanitizers used to disinfect the machines.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days