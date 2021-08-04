Latest Weather Blog
Officer slain in deadly Tuesday morning attack near Pentagon
A brief Tuesday morning lockdown of the U.S. Pentagon in Washington D.C. occurred shortly after a police officer was reportedly stabbed by an assailant at a bus platform near the Department of Defense headquarters, CNN reports.
Authorities identified the slain official as George Gonzalez, an officer who'd served with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency for three years.
A news release from the Agency said Gonzalez had been "promoted twice and attained the rank of Senior Officer in 2020."
Details surrounding the attack that led to his death are currently unclear. CNN notes that during a Tuesday afternoon press conference regarding the deadly incident, "Pentagon Force Protection Agency Chief Woodrow Kusse repeatedly declined to provide substantive details about what occurred."
The news outlet added that a defense official familiar with the initial reports said Gonzalez was stabbed by an assailant and other officers responded rapidly and shot the suspect.
The incident occurred at The Metro Bus platform, which is a major entrance to the Pentagon.
As of Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the attack.
