88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officer killed after hitting log in Houma early this morning

42 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, September 16 2021 Sep 16, 2021 September 16, 2021 1:59 PM September 16, 2021 in News
By: Letitia Walker

A Houma Police officer was killed after running into a log on LA Hwy 648 (Percy Brown Road) in Terrebonne Parish.  It happened Thursday morning, just before 6:00 a.m.  The officer has been identified as  21-year-old Austin Bush of Houma. 

Troopers say the log was near the edge of the road, and after hitting it, the vehicle travelled across the eastbound lane and into a drainage basin, where it became fully submerged in water.

Bush was removed from the vehicle by responding officers and was pronounced dead after arriving at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. 

A routine toxicology sample will be collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days