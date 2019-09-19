Officer involved in Alton Sterling shooting withdraws suspension appeal

BATON ROUGE - One of the officers involved in the controversial shooting of a Baton Rouge man in 2016 is no longer fighting the system.

Following the shooting of Alton Sterling, former Baton Rouge Officer Blane Salamoni and officer Howie Lake were disciplined for their actions. In the end, a settlement was reached and Salamoni was allowed to resign from the department.

For his involvement in Sterling's death, Lake was suspended for three days.

Today, Lake withdrew his appeal on his suspension. Lake wasn't at the Civil Service Board meeting Thursday morning.