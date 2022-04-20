56°
Officer fatally shoots man after he gets inside police car

4 years 10 months 4 weeks ago Sunday, May 21 2017 May 21, 2017 May 21, 2017 6:38 PM May 21, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Google Maps

CONVERSE - A police officer in a small western Louisiana town fatally shot a man who managed to get into a police vehicle.

Louisiana State Police said in a news release they are investigating the shooting at the request of the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened in the town of Converse, 56 miles south of Shreveport, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The release said a Converse police officer responded to a disturbance call. He encountered Ricco Devante Holden, described as a 24-year-old black male from Zwolle.

Few details have been released but state police said there was an altercation of some kind, during which Holden gained entry to a police vehicle.

The identity of the officer who shot Holden has not been released.

