Officer facing animal sex abuse charges re-arrested for child pornography

WEBSTER PARISH - An officer with the Bossier City Police Department who was already facing 40 counts of sexual abuse of animals, was recently booked on multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles.

According to KLAX, Terry Yetman was arrested on Friday in Webster Parish. Yetman was charged with 31 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles. The Webster Parish Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in Minden by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, East Texas Matters reports.

Authorities say Yetman was out on bond following his December arrest. Yetman was arrested at the end of last year on 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts and another 20 charges of allegedly filming the sex acts.