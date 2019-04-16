61°
Latest Weather Blog
Officer facing animal sex abuse charges re-arrested for child pornography
WEBSTER PARISH - An officer with the Bossier City Police Department who was already facing 40 counts of sexual abuse of animals, was recently booked on multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles.
According to KLAX, Terry Yetman was arrested on Friday in Webster Parish. Yetman was charged with 31 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles. The Webster Parish Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in Minden by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, East Texas Matters reports.
Authorities say Yetman was out on bond following his December arrest. Yetman was arrested at the end of last year on 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts and another 20 charges of allegedly filming the sex acts.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State police investigating deputy-invovled shooting on Jones Creek Road
-
Iconic facade, towers of Notre Dame Cathedral expected to be saved
-
Officials identify deputy, police officer involved in deadly East Feliciana shooting Friday
-
Long-promised Comite Diversion project to break ground this week
-
Red Stick Social opens its doors to the public
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...