43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officer faces probe after driving with Confederate flag

4 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Sunday, November 13 2016 Nov 13, 2016 November 13, 2016 12:42 PM November 13, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - A northern Michigan police department will launch an investigation after an off-duty officer was seen driving a pickup truck bearing a Confederate flag around a group protesting Republican Donald Trump's election as president.

Traverse City police Chief Jeff O'Brien tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that an internal review will start Monday to see if any departmental rules were broken.

He confirmed that Officer Michael Peters was in a photo taken from Friday's rally.

O'Brien says officers have a right to free speech, "but also a code of conduct and other internal policies."

The newspaper could not reach Peters for comment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days