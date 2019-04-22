Officer drives man to job interview following traffic stop

Photo: ABC 20

CAHOKIA, Ill. - An officer with the Cahokia Police Department in Illinois is getting national recognition for helping a man on his way to a job interview.

ABC News reports that Officer Roger Gemoules pulled over a man for expired license plates. Instead of giving the man a ticket, Gemoules gave the man a ride.

"With everything that’s been going on recently in the community around here, police get a really bad rap,” Gemoules said.

Ka'shawn Baldwin, the man Gemoules pulled over, said he was "shocked" when the officer decided to give him a ride.

“Normally cops, where I’m from, they don’t really do stuff like that. It meant everything,” he said. “It brought my spirits up.”

WICS-TV reports that Baldwin got the job after Gemoules drove him to the interview.

Mayor Curtis Mccall Jr. said he was proud of Baldwin and Gemoules.

"I am very proud of Officer Gemoules and the excellent decision-making and judgment he displayed in helping this young man," he said. "Community policing is something we strive for in Cahokia, because it is not always about writing tickets, or sending someone to jail. It is about helping people when we can and building relationships. Job well done Officer Gemoules and congrats to the young man for getting the job!"