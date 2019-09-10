83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officer arrested, accused of unlawfully accessing personal information

2 hours 35 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 September 10, 2019 7:46 AM September 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana State Police

AVOYELLES PARISH - Louisiana State Police arrested a police officer Monday night after he allegedly release personal information.

Authorities charged 33-year-old Torrick Lavez Friels with malfeasance in office and misuse of the National Crime Information Center/ Louisiana Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.

Friels is a part-time Mansura police officer and also a full-time Marksville police officer.

In August, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office received a complaint that Friels unlawfully accessed personal information through LLETS about a subject and released that information to a member of the public.

Based on information obtained, detectives were able to determine that Friels was on-duty with the Mansura Police Department when he obtained the personal information.

