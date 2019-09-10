Latest Weather Blog
Officer arrested, accused of unlawfully accessing personal information
AVOYELLES PARISH - Louisiana State Police arrested a police officer Monday night after he allegedly release personal information.
Authorities charged 33-year-old Torrick Lavez Friels with malfeasance in office and misuse of the National Crime Information Center/ Louisiana Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.
Friels is a part-time Mansura police officer and also a full-time Marksville police officer.
In August, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office received a complaint that Friels unlawfully accessed personal information through LLETS about a subject and released that information to a member of the public.
Based on information obtained, detectives were able to determine that Friels was on-duty with the Mansura Police Department when he obtained the personal information.
