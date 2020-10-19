Officer allegedly shot by suspect previously wanted for armed robbery while dressed as chipmunk

RAYVILLE - According to KATC, officials say the suspect arrested for allegedly shooting Magham Police Officer Marshall Waters is also accused of dressing as a chipmunk and robbing a pharmacy in north Louisiana.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory has confirmed that 27-year-old Hermandus Semien of Ville Platte was arrested Saturday and accused of shooting a Mangham Police Officer in addition to wearing a chipmunk costume and robbing a Ville Platte pharmacy in September.

According to Guillory, Semien was identified early on and State Police and US Marshals were called in to help find him.

Guillory said Semien's identity wasn't immediately released as officials expected to have more success in apprehending Semien if he didn't realize he was wanted by police.

The officer Semien is accused of shooting, Marshall Waters, is responding to commands and his vitals are stable today, Mangham Police said in a post on their Facebook page. They ask that everyone "keep the prayers coming."

According to the Associated Press, Marshall Waters works part-time for the Mangham Police Department and is a full-time emergency technician with Northeast Louisiana Ambulance. He was airlifted to Rapides Medical Center after the shooting, Shane Scott, a spokesman for the ambulance company, confirmed.

“He is an individual who spends most, if not all, of his time dedicated to public service and public safety,” Scott told the Associated Press. He also urged members of the community to keep Waters in their prayers.