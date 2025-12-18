Office of Technology Services: OMV customer service centers fully online following network outage

BATON ROUGE — Office of Motor Vehicles customer service centers were affected for several hours on Thursday by a statewide network outage.

The OMV announced the outage around 9 a.m.

By 2:30 p.m., the Office of Technology Services said that services had been fully restored and that they are working to see how much was affected by the outage, as well as determining what caused it.

"The cause of the outage is unknown, and we are actively looking for the cause as well as the fix. The last time we had a similar outage was back in June, and we were able to quickly identify the problem and quickly correct it. I am confident we will have a similar outcome today," a spokesperson said.

Other state services were also affected, officials said.