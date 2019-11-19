Office of Motor Vehicles to remain closed all of Tuesday after ransomware attack

UPDATE: State police now say the OMV will remain closed throughout the remainder of Tuesday.

It's unclear whether the office will reopen at its normal time Wednesday.

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) and the Office of Technology Services (OTS) has issued official notice that as they work to restore network and online services post-hack, all office locations will delay opening until noon, Tuesday.

OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain, prepared a statement regarding the department's decision to delay their opening while officials work to restore online services after Monday's cyber-attack on Louisiana state government.

St. Germain's statement says, "The delayed opening will allow OMV employees and OTS representatives ample time to ensure that all public systems are operational and ready for full service. While many systems are back online, the public is asked to refrain from non-critical OMV tasks today as technicians continue to restore full service.