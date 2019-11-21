Office of Motor Vehicles still closed as state recovers from cyberattack

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will be closed yet again Thursday morning as the state bounces back from an attempted ransomware attack.

The announcement comes as officials continue efforts to restore online services after Monday's cyberattack on Louisiana's online government services. Officials will evaluate whether or not the officials will reopen later in the day Thursday.

The state says its making progress but experts are doubtful the problems will be complete resolved soon.

"Realistically speaking, these types of impacts are very deep, and it's going to take time, if not several days, to properly recover," said Calude Louis with Dot Calm Solutions.

What is said to have started as a$50,000 ransom is expected to cost the city nearly $3 million in emergency contract consulting. Officials said Tuesday roughly 1,600 computers were rendered inoperable.