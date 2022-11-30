Off-ramp blocked as crews assist semi-trailer crashed through barricade

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are working to assist a semi-trailer that crashed through a barricade on the Interstate early Wednesday morning.

Watch live newscasts here.

The off-ramp connecting I-10 east and I-110 north is blocked as crews work the accident. The Baton Rouge Police Department said no injuries were reported.

As of 5:45 a.m., the 18-wheeler was being pulled off the guardrail it crashed through. Shortly before 6:45 a.m., the right lane reopened to traffic coming westbound on I-10. Around 7:15 a.m., the center lane was reopened.

The left lane remained closed for cleanup after the guard rail was broken.

This is a developing story.