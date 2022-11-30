71°
Off-ramp blocked as crews assist semi-trailer crashed through barricade

4 hours 47 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, November 30 2022 Nov 30, 2022 November 30, 2022 3:04 AM November 30, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are working to assist a semi-trailer that crashed through a barricade on the Interstate early Wednesday morning.

The off-ramp connecting I-10 east and I-110 north is blocked as crews work the accident. The Baton Rouge Police Department said no injuries were reported. 

As of 5:45 a.m., the 18-wheeler was being pulled off the guardrail it crashed through. Shortly before 6:45 a.m., the right lane reopened to traffic coming westbound on I-10. Around 7:15 a.m., the center lane was reopened. 

The left lane remained closed for cleanup after the guard rail was broken.

This is a developing story.

