71°
Latest Weather Blog
Off-ramp blocked as crews assist semi-trailer crashed through barricade
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are working to assist a semi-trailer that crashed through a barricade on the Interstate early Wednesday morning.
The off-ramp connecting I-10 east and I-110 north is blocked as crews work the accident. The Baton Rouge Police Department said no injuries were reported.
As of 5:45 a.m., the 18-wheeler was being pulled off the guardrail it crashed through. Shortly before 6:45 a.m., the right lane reopened to traffic coming westbound on I-10. Around 7:15 a.m., the center lane was reopened.
The left lane remained closed for cleanup after the guard rail was broken.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Missing pastor identified as victim in gruesome double murder in Covington
-
Off-ramp blocked as crews assist semi-trailer crashed through barricade
-
Mom trying to protect special needs daughter arrested after sending listening device...
-
Homeowner feels stuck after buying house plagued by flooding, says he wasn't...
-
As 2022 ends, still no visible progress on Comite and Amite river...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams