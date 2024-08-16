91°
Off-duty State Police lieutenant retires after DWI arrest
BATON ROUGE — An off-duty Louisiana State Police lieutenant retired Monday after he was arrested for drunk driving late Thursday night.
Prentiss "Trey" Bellue, 51, was arrested for a first-offense DWI after he crashed his personal car while driving on I-10 near Perkins Road around 11:30 p.m. that night. Bellue was off-duty at the time of the crash and was placed on administrative leave.
Bellue, who has been with LSP since 1998, sent in his letter of retirement Monday.
